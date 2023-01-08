Bringing human trafficking awareness to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Grow NEA will host a program on human trafficking at Arkansas State University on Saturday, Jan. 14. The event will feature a speaker from Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, so Grow NEA founder Shaunta Johnson said it was the best time to do it.

“We figured that it would be the best way for students coming back off of Christmas break to give them something, you know at the beginning of the year to let them know the seriousness of it,” he said.

Johnson said human trafficking is something that can happen right at home and both organizations want to teach how traffickers are changing the way they mark their victims. He also wants people to know what a trafficker might look like.

“Look out for certain things on your door or putting stickers on the back of your car. We also want to give them information on what to do if perhaps they do walk up and see somebody following them,” he said.

Human trafficking affects victims regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, or economic background… Johnson said he wants everyone to take a valuable lesson from the program.

“They’re not just targeting a certain age group; you know so it’s… to me it’s important because you want to not have run into or come in contact with this type of incident if it can be avoided,” he said.

