Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Bringing human trafficking awareness to Jonesboro

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Grow NEA will host a program on human trafficking at Arkansas State University on Saturday, Jan. 14. The event will feature a speaker from Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, so Grow NEA founder Shaunta Johnson said it was the best time to do it.

“We figured that it would be the best way for students coming back off of Christmas break to give them something, you know at the beginning of the year to let them know the seriousness of it,” he said.

Johnson said human trafficking is something that can happen right at home and both organizations want to teach how traffickers are changing the way they mark their victims. He also wants people to know what a trafficker might look like.

“Look out for certain things on your door or putting stickers on the back of your car. We also want to give them information on what to do if perhaps they do walk up and see somebody following them,” he said.

Human trafficking affects victims regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, or economic background… Johnson said he wants everyone to take a valuable lesson from the program.

“They’re not just targeting a certain age group; you know so it’s… to me it’s important because you want to not have run into or come in contact with this type of incident if it can be avoided,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Motorists traveling Highway 49 may encounter a few delays following a morning crash.
Traffic Alert: Crash stalls morning commute
Pocohontas Police Dept. (Source: KAIT)
Police look for suspect after several overnight break-ins
Peyton Hillis, a former University of Arkansas football star, is in intensive care after saving...
Former Razorback, NFL star in ICU after saving kids from drowning
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faced a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Charges dropped against real estate agent accused of trying to hire hitman, attorneys say

Latest News

The city of Jonesboro is helping citizens get rid of trash one neighborhood at a time.
Cleaning Jonesboro, one neighborhood at a time
New early childhood development facility for Jonesboro
New early childhood development facility for Jonesboro
This cold season has swimming and water activities on everyone’s mind as we count the days til...
$300,000 total funds for Missouri non-profits
Pocohontas Police Dept. (Source: KAIT)
Police look for suspect after several overnight break-ins