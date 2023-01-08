Cleaning Jonesboro, one neighborhood at a time

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is helping citizens get rid of trash once a month in a different neighborhood each time.

Jonesboro Code Enforcement has made three stops in three neighborhoods, bringing a bin, and allowing people to throw away the trash that may not necessarily fit in their bin.

“We go door to door, help the city by picking up. We just get a dumpster put out and ask for the citizens to bring stuff. We go around the area, put flyers out letting them know what they can and can’t bring,” David Cooley, Jonesboro Code Enforcement specialist said.

The response has been positive from the citizens.

On Saturday, Jonesboro Code Enforcement made a stop at the corner of Arrowhead and Duncan. Cooley said people were there half an hour before they were supposed to start.

Cooley said Code Enforcement will look at areas they feel could benefit from a disposal bin. The last two stops have collected about four tons of trash.

“Look at the math, we do another four tons, that’s 12 tons of trash that… spending a few hours a Saturday once a month. Hey, that’s a lot of trash, that’s a lot of cleanups of the community. It makes the city more beautiful,” he said.

Cooley said he doesn’t know where the next stop will be. There are areas he said they know they want to visit. He said that once they know, they’ll make an update on the City of Jonesboro’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.