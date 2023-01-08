Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

New faces and changes coming for Arkansas

There will be a few changes and new faces coming to the Arkansas legislature when lawmakers...
There will be a few changes and new faces coming to the Arkansas legislature when lawmakers convene on Jan. 9 for the 94th General Assembly.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be a few changes and new faces coming to the Arkansas legislature when lawmakers convene on Jan. 9 for the 94th General Assembly.

Over one-quarter of the Arkansas House and Senate will be new faces. Some legislators are moving from the House to the Senate while others are leaving due to term limits and the challenges that come with the job.

The executive branch is also getting a makeover as Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be the first female governor of Arkansas and the first child of a previous governor to hold the post. This is also the first time since the late 1860′s that Arkansas has seen back-to-back Republican governors.

You can learn more about the new faces and changes for public safety and education at Talk Business and Politics.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in a Saturday night crash
Saturday night crash claims 2 lives
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Pocohontas Police Dept. (Source: KAIT)
Police look for suspect after several overnight break-ins
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
A look at the space off of Strawfloor Drive that will be turned into a park hopefully within...
Jonesboro to use land for new park

Latest News

The Arkansas Administrative Office of the Courts will be spending $20 million to modernize its...
Arkansas to spend $20 million to modernize court system
FILE - Hunter Biden (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Ark. mother sues Hunter Biden over daughter’s name
Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday returned to work for a session that Republican leaders have...
Missouri lawmakers open session focused on ballot measures
FILE - Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders, center, applauds following the playing of...
Sanders nominates secretary for Department of Corrections