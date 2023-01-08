New faces and changes coming for Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be a few changes and new faces coming to the Arkansas legislature when lawmakers convene on Jan. 9 for the 94th General Assembly.

Over one-quarter of the Arkansas House and Senate will be new faces. Some legislators are moving from the House to the Senate while others are leaving due to term limits and the challenges that come with the job.

The executive branch is also getting a makeover as Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be the first female governor of Arkansas and the first child of a previous governor to hold the post. This is also the first time since the late 1860′s that Arkansas has seen back-to-back Republican governors.

You can learn more about the new faces and changes for public safety and education at Talk Business and Politics.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.