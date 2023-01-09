Car chase across NEA ends in Jonesboro

NORTHEAST ARKANSAS (KAIT) - A car chase across Northeast Arkansas took place this evening over a stolen car.

A white Hyundai with Tennessee tags began being chased around 8:05 p.m.

According to Arkansas State Police the chase started in Sharp County, went into Lawrence Count, then Jackson County and finally ended in Craighead County.

The stolen vehicle had three passengers. Two have been caught by Jonesboro Police Department, one is still on foot.

