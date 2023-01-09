Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Car chase across NEA ends in Jonesboro

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHEAST ARKANSAS (KAIT) - A car chase across Northeast Arkansas took place this evening over a stolen car.

A white Hyundai with Tennessee tags began being chased around 8:05 p.m.

According to Arkansas State Police the chase started in Sharp County, went into Lawrence Count, then Jackson County and finally ended in Craighead County.

The stolen vehicle had three passengers. Two have been caught by Jonesboro Police Department, one is still on foot.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in a Saturday night crash
Two dead, one injured after Saturday night crash
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Pocohontas Police Dept. (Source: KAIT)
Police look for suspect after several overnight break-ins
A crash took place at around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 351 and County Road 7291.
Injuries reported after crash on Hwy. 351 involving a deer
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say

Latest News

A crash took place at around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 351 and County Road 7291.
Injuries reported after crash on Hwy. 351 involving a deer
Batesville alum scored 40 points for WBU Saturday
WBU sophomore, Batesville alum Kaylee Clark breaks Williams Baptist single-game record for points
Batesville alum had 16 points Saturday
Batesville alum Izzy Higginbottom talks about health, reflects on A-State loss to App State
A Bradford woman died Saturday, Jan. 7 as she was walking the highway in Tuckerman.
Pedestrian dies on state highway