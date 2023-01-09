Changes expected when Arkansas legislators convene

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In addition to several new faces, a few changes are expected when Arkansas lawmakers convene on Jan. 9.

According to our content partner, Talk Business & Politics, more than one-quarter of the Arkansas House and Senate will include new faces.

The 94th General Assembly is expected to address several issues, including education, public safety, and tax cuts.

