Changes expected when Arkansas legislators convene

In addition to several new faces, a few changes are expected when Arkansas lawmakers convene on...
In addition to several new faces, a few changes are expected when Arkansas lawmakers convene on Jan. 9.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In addition to several new faces, a few changes are expected when Arkansas lawmakers convene on Jan. 9.

According to our content partner, Talk Business & Politics, more than one-quarter of the Arkansas House and Senate will include new faces.

The 94th General Assembly is expected to address several issues, including education, public safety, and tax cuts.

To read the full story, click here.

