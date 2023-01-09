Gas prices jump following holidays, cold snap

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas motorists are paying 13.2 cents more a gallon to fill their rides.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday that the average price of gasoline rose to $2.94 a gallon in the last week. That’s 15.8 cents more than a month ago and 4.2 cents higher than last year.

The national average rose 8.2 cents a gallon in the last week to $3.25. Meanwhile, the national average price of diesel fell 2.1 cents to $4.64 a gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, attributed the rise in gas prices due to previous refinery outages caused by the recent cold weather.

“However, I’m optimistic that as refiners get back online, we could see the increases slow down as we head into the time of year when gasoline demand is at its weakest,” he said.

As refineries get back online, De Haan expects to see supplies recover as demand is weak, which could bring prices down again.

“The window of opportunity, however, is shrinking, and by late February or early March, we’ll likely kick off the seasonal rise in gasoline prices,” he concluded.

