Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Gas prices jump following holidays, cold snap

Arkansas motorists are paying 13.2 cents more a gallon to fill their rides.
Arkansas motorists are paying 13.2 cents more a gallon to fill their rides.(Generic)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas motorists are paying 13.2 cents more a gallon to fill their rides.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday that the average price of gasoline rose to $2.94 a gallon in the last week. That’s 15.8 cents more than a month ago and 4.2 cents higher than last year.

The national average rose 8.2 cents a gallon in the last week to $3.25. Meanwhile, the national average price of diesel fell 2.1 cents to $4.64 a gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, attributed the rise in gas prices due to previous refinery outages caused by the recent cold weather.

“However, I’m optimistic that as refiners get back online, we could see the increases slow down as we head into the time of year when gasoline demand is at its weakest,” he said.

As refineries get back online, De Haan expects to see supplies recover as demand is weak, which could bring prices down again.

“The window of opportunity, however, is shrinking, and by late February or early March, we’ll likely kick off the seasonal rise in gasoline prices,” he concluded.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in a Saturday night crash
Two dead, one injured in Saturday night crash
A crash took place at around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 351 and County Road 7291.
Injuries reported after crash on Hwy. 351 involving a deer
A Bradford woman died Saturday, Jan. 7 as she was walking the highway in Tuckerman.
Pedestrian dies on state highway
Police arrested two people and are searching for a third suspected of stealing a car and...
Stolen car chase ends in Jonesboro
The city of Jonesboro is helping citizens get rid of trash one neighborhood at a time.
Cleaning Jonesboro, one neighborhood at a time

Latest News

The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said Monday a missing woman has been found.
Missing Harrisburg woman found safe
Police arrested two people and are searching for a third suspected of stealing a car and...
Stolen car chase ends in Jonesboro
Aaron's Monday morning forecast
Aaron's Monday morning forecast
A crash took place at around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 351 and County Road 7291.
Injuries reported after crash on Hwy. 351 involving a deer