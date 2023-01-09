Jan. 9: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Starting this Monday morning off on a cold note with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. We could see a little bit of frost and even some freezing fog in isolated areas.

We will also see a few clouds move in by this afternoon bringing us a Partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures this afternoon will top out in the low 50s.

Temperatures will gradually warm over the next few days with highs in the mid-60s on Wednesday. Rain is still in the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but the storm system does not look as robust. It looks like the best chance of rain will be overnight Wednesday. With that said, rainfall totals look to be lower than previously thought. Many may stay under 0.50″. We’ll fine tune the forecast as we get closer.

Weather Headlines

News Headlines

A new, more contagious Covid subvariant is spreading in the U.S.

Jessieville teachers and students hold prayer of gratitude after tornado damage.

A car chase across Northeast Arkansas took place Sunday night over a stolen car.

President Joe Biden walked a muddy stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border and inspected a busy port of entry Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans blame him for record numbers of migrants crossing into the country.

News Headlines

