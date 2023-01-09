Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jan. 9: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Starting this Monday morning off on a cold note with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. We could see a little bit of frost and even some freezing fog in isolated areas.

We will also see a few clouds move in by this afternoon bringing us a Partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures this afternoon will top out in the low 50s.

Temperatures will gradually warm over the next few days with highs in the mid-60s on Wednesday. Rain is still in the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but the storm system does not look as robust. It looks like the best chance of rain will be overnight Wednesday. With that said, rainfall totals look to be lower than previously thought. Many may stay under 0.50″. We’ll fine tune the forecast as we get closer.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

A new, more contagious Covid subvariant is spreading in the U.S.

Jessieville teachers and students hold prayer of gratitude after tornado damage.

A car chase across Northeast Arkansas took place Sunday night over a stolen car.

President Joe Biden walked a muddy stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border and inspected a busy port of entry Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans blame him for record numbers of migrants crossing into the country.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in a Saturday night crash
Two dead, one injured after Saturday night crash
A crash took place at around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 351 and County Road 7291.
Injuries reported after crash on Hwy. 351 involving a deer
A Bradford woman died Saturday, Jan. 7 as she was walking the highway in Tuckerman.
Pedestrian dies on state highway
The city of Jonesboro is helping citizens get rid of trash one neighborhood at a time.
Cleaning Jonesboro, one neighborhood at a time
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother

Latest News

Aaron's Monday morning forecast
Aaron's Monday morning forecast
A car chase across Northeast Arkansas took place this evening over a stolen car.
Car chase across NEA ends in Jonesboro
A crash took place at around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 351 and County Road 7291.
Injuries reported after crash on Hwy. 351 involving a deer
Batesville alum scored 40 points for WBU Saturday
WBU sophomore, Batesville alum Kaylee Clark breaks Williams Baptist single-game record for points