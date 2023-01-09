Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Lions meet Elmer the porcupine in adorable video

In a video posted to Facebook, the San Antonio Zoo shared footage of Elmer the porcupine visiting the lions. (Source: San Antonio Zoo / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) – An adorable moment between zoo animals was caught on camera.

In a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday, the San Antonio Zoo shared footage of Elmer the porcupine visiting the lions.

A female lion appears very intrigued by Elmer. Thankfully – for both animals – they were separated by glass.

“Elmer the porcupine popped by to pay a visit to the lions!” the zoo wrote in a caption.

The lion is seen pawing at the ground and the glass, refusing to take her eyes off Elmer. Elmer, on the other hand, appears calm and collected.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in a Saturday night crash
Two dead, one injured in Saturday night crash
A crash took place at around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 351 and County Road 7291.
Injuries reported after crash on Hwy. 351 involving a deer
Police arrested two people and are searching for a third suspected of stealing a car and...
Stolen car chase ends in Jonesboro
A Bradford woman died Saturday, Jan. 7 as she was walking the highway in Tuckerman.
Pedestrian dies on state highway
Jonesboro police and firefighters are responding to two separate lunchtime crashes.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews responding to 2 crashes

Latest News

John Deere's agreement comes after many years of debate.
John Deere, farm group reach deal on fixing equipment
Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, center, meets with supporters outside a vacation home...
As Brazil reels from riots, Bolsonaro finds home in Florida
Rep. McCarthy makes concessions to win Speaker chair
In most cases, patients with mental disabilities must be evaluated by doctors and get approval...
Playing God: Medical staff accused of placing DNRs on patients without family knowledge
InvestigateTV reveals your physician could be keeping secrets from you
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 9