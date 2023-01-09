Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Missouri bills aim to make school meals free

By Ryan Hill
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - There is a push to make school lunches free for Missouri students. If signed into law, both House Bill 172 and Senate Bill 321 would make sure no student goes hungry.

Those at one local district said the measures are a good idea.

Palmyra superintendent Jason Harper said during COVID, the state reimbursed the district for the cost of free lunch for students but that is now over which can put a financial strain on families struggling to make ends meet.

“If you had a family of four here and throughout a month it would cost about $160 to do lunch here for a family and another $80 for breakfast and so you are talking $240 for a family that would have 4 students,” Harper said.

Nutrition Services director Lee Gosney said when meals were free during the COVID pandemic, they would serve an average of 950 to 975 students every day. Now that meals are no longer free, she said they’ve seen that number drop to between 700 and 800.

She said it’s important students are fed.

“Being able to learn adequately, being able to retain what they learned because when kids are hungry they don’t focus and can’t keep track of what’s going on in class as well,” Gosney said.

She said right now 32% of students in the district now qualify for free or reduced cost lunches.

Harper said people in the Palmyra community have stepped up to offer donations to help pay for student lunches.

The authors of both those bills are still working to determine how those free meals would be paid for whether it be state assistance, federal government assistance, or both.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in a Saturday night crash
Two dead, one injured in Saturday night crash
A crash took place at around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 351 and County Road 7291.
Injuries reported after crash on Hwy. 351 involving a deer
Police arrested two people and are searching for a third suspected of stealing a car and...
Stolen car chase ends in Jonesboro
A Bradford woman died Saturday, Jan. 7 as she was walking the highway in Tuckerman.
Pedestrian dies on state highway
Jonesboro police and firefighters are responding to two separate lunchtime crashes.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews responding to 2 crashes

Latest News

A three-vehicle crash happened around 5:55 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 at the intersection of...
3 vehicle crash causes traffic backup for busy intersection
Three men convicted in the 1993 killings of three 8-year-old Cub Scouts in West Memphis are due...
West Memphis 3 Damien Echols appeals to Ark. Supreme Court for DNA evidence
Pittsburgh Steelers' DeAngelo Williams (34) warms up before a preseason NFL football game...
Wynne, Memphis great DeAngelo Williams to be inducted in College Football Hall of Fame
Last chance to comment on broadband map
Missouri residents have one week to make sure they are correctly represented on newly released FCC broadband coverage maps
The family of former Razorback Peyton Hillis says he’s making improvements, but prayers are...
Prayers requested for former Razorback Peyton Hillis