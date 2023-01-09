Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

MPD: Teen kills father in front of police officers

Ramarin Baker
Ramarin Baker(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teen shot and killed his father in front of police officers, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police were called to a home on Ridgemont Avenue on January 7 where they found a father and son kneeling on the ground as if they were fighting.

An officer then witnessed the son shoot his father three times and then placed the gun to his own head, according to the police report.

Officers were able to take the gun away and put the son into custody.

Ramarin Baker, Jr., 18, is charged with second-degree murder.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in a Saturday night crash
Two dead, one injured in Saturday night crash
A crash took place at around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 351 and County Road 7291.
Injuries reported after crash on Hwy. 351 involving a deer
Police arrested two people and are searching for a third suspected of stealing a car and...
Stolen car chase ends in Jonesboro
A Bradford woman died Saturday, Jan. 7 as she was walking the highway in Tuckerman.
Pedestrian dies on state highway
Jonesboro police and firefighters are responding to two separate lunchtime crashes.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews responding to 2 crashes

Latest News

A three-vehicle crash happened around 5:55 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 at the intersection of...
3 vehicle crash causes traffic backup for busy intersection
Three men convicted in the 1993 killings of three 8-year-old Cub Scouts in West Memphis are due...
West Memphis 3 Damien Echols appeals to Ark. Supreme Court for DNA evidence
Pittsburgh Steelers' DeAngelo Williams (34) warms up before a preseason NFL football game...
Wynne, Memphis great DeAngelo Williams to be inducted in College Football Hall of Fame
Last chance to comment on broadband map
Missouri residents have one week to make sure they are correctly represented on newly released FCC broadband coverage maps
The family of former Razorback Peyton Hillis says he’s making improvements, but prayers are...
Prayers requested for former Razorback Peyton Hillis