Oscar Mayer searching for next class of Wienermobile drivers

Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to serve as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson at more than 200 events during the year.(Debra Worley)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST
(Gray News) – Oscar Mayer is now recruiting the next class of drivers for its iconic Wienermobile.

The company is searching for outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure to be the next “hot doggers.”

Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to serve as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson at more than 200 events during the year.

The drivers also document their journeys on social media.

Aspiring hot doggers can apply online before Jan. 31.

