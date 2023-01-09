Pedestrian dies on state highway

TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Bradford woman died Saturday, Jan. 7 as she was walking the highway in Tuckerman.

Arkansas State Police reported that the incident happened at 12:05 p.m. on Highway 367 near Amy Street.

A 2021 Jeep was traveling southbound on Highway 367 while a pedestrian, Kellie McGee, 54 of Bradford, Arkansas was walking on the highway when the front of the Jeep struck her.

According to the reports, the weather was rainy, and the roads were wet at the time.

