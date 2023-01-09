Energy Alert
Prayers requested for former Razorback Peyton Hillis

The family of former Razorback Peyton Hillis says he’s making improvements, but prayers are...
The family of former Razorback Peyton Hillis says he's making improvements, but prayers are still needed.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The family of former Razorback Peyton Hillis says he’s making improvements, but prayers are still needed.

Hillis, who also played in the National Football League, remains in the intensive care unit of a Florida hospital after saving a family member from drowning.

According to our content partner, KNWA-TV in Fayetteville, Hillis has made “minor improvements,” but kidney issues are a “great concern now.”

To read the full story, click here.

