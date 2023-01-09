Setting up students for success

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The E3 program for Batesville High School seniors gives students a unique opportunity before and after they graduate.

E3 stands for experience, exposure, and excellence. The Community Schools Coordinator, Laura Howard said it’s what the school wants to provide for its students.

“We partner with different businesses and industries here in our community to provide paid work-based learning experiences for our high school seniors,” she said.

E3 allows students the opportunity to work 15 to 20 hours a week as an intern or apprentice. Those hours can count towards graduation. Students get a half credit of elective credit.

A student who works under the E3 program will work for nine weeks, but first, they go through an application process.

“They collect letters of recommendation. And they go through an interview process with a team at our high school and once the student is selected for one of the positions then they go and interview with the potential employer,” she said.

Howard said there are several options for the students when the program is finished. Even if the student decides the work opportunity isn’t what they want to commit to in the future, there are other benefits to the program.

“Even if they don’t stay on full time or they go on to college the connections that they’re making with people in our business and industry world here can help them later,” she said.

For the school, it’s important to set up their students for success.

“I think we’re still guiding kids; you know. They’re under our umbrella here at the high school and we’re trying to expose them to different opportunities,” she said.

