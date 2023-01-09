Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Setting up students for success

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The E3 program for Batesville High School seniors gives students a unique opportunity before and after they graduate.

E3 stands for experience, exposure, and excellence. The Community Schools Coordinator, Laura Howard said it’s what the school wants to provide for its students.

“We partner with different businesses and industries here in our community to provide paid work-based learning experiences for our high school seniors,” she said.

E3 allows students the opportunity to work 15 to 20 hours a week as an intern or apprentice. Those hours can count towards graduation. Students get a half credit of elective credit.

A student who works under the E3 program will work for nine weeks, but first, they go through an application process.

“They collect letters of recommendation. And they go through an interview process with a team at our high school and once the student is selected for one of the positions then they go and interview with the potential employer,” she said.

Howard said there are several options for the students when the program is finished. Even if the student decides the work opportunity isn’t what they want to commit to in the future, there are other benefits to the program.

“Even if they don’t stay on full time or they go on to college the connections that they’re making with people in our business and industry world here can help them later,” she said.

For the school, it’s important to set up their students for success.

“I think we’re still guiding kids; you know. They’re under our umbrella here at the high school and we’re trying to expose them to different opportunities,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in a Saturday night crash
Two dead, one injured after Saturday night crash
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Pocohontas Police Dept. (Source: KAIT)
Police look for suspect after several overnight break-ins
A crash took place at around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 351 and County Road 7291.
Injuries reported after crash on Hwy. 351 involving a deer
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say

Latest News

Grow NEA will host a program on human trafficking at Arkansas State University on Saturday,...
Bringing human trafficking awareness to Jonesboro
The city of Jonesboro is helping citizens get rid of trash one neighborhood at a time.
Cleaning Jonesboro, one neighborhood at a time
New early childhood development facility for Jonesboro
New early childhood development facility for Jonesboro
This cold season has swimming and water activities on everyone’s mind as we count the days til...
$300,000 total funds for Missouri non-profits