TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews responding to 2 crashes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and firefighters are responding to two separate lunchtime crashes.

Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said the first crash is located at the intersection of Washington and Matthews in downtown Jonesboro.

Jonesboro police and firefighters are responding to two separate lunchtime crashes. (Google Maps)

Another crash with reported entrapment is located on Marion Berry Parkway, she said.

Motorists are advised to use caution and yield to emergency vehicles.

Jonesboro police and fire are on scene at Washington/Matthews and Marion Berry for a crash. They are clearing the scene now. One truck was on a wrecker. pic.twitter.com/xfwILrdIvW — Jorge Quiquivix (@jorgeaquiquivix) January 9, 2023

