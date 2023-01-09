Energy Alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews responding to 2 crashes

Jonesboro police and firefighters are responding to two separate lunchtime crashes.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and firefighters are responding to two separate lunchtime crashes.

Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said the first crash is located at the intersection of Washington and Matthews in downtown Jonesboro.

Another crash with reported entrapment is located on Marion Berry Parkway, she said.

Motorists are advised to use caution and yield to emergency vehicles.

