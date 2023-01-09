West Memphis 3 Damien Echols appeals to Ark. Supreme Court for DNA evidence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the West Memphis Three, Damien Echols, appealed the Arkansas Supreme Court’s decision to reverse a decision to use modern technology to examine specific evidence in the case for DNA findings that might prove his innocence and reveal the true killer (s).
Echols’ appeal was dismissed for lack of jurisdiction.
His appeal asks that the Supreme Court overturn that procedural decision and restore the matter to the Circuit Court for a full hearing on the merits of Echols’ request for this new scientific testing.
In June 2022, Judge Tonya Alexander in West Memphis, Arkansas, determined that Echols did not have the right to forensic evidence since he was not currently incarcerated.
The court determined that it lacked the authority to require the use of cutting-edge DNA testing on evidence in the 1993 murders of three children.
M-Vac DNA testing technology has been used or is currently being utilized in several Arkansas cases, including for the Craighead County Sheriff’s office and the Marion, Arkansas Police Department, according to the press release.
The prosecutor has 30 days to respond to the Echols brief, upon which Echols can supply additional comments, according to the press release.
