Wynne, Memphis great DeAngelo Williams to be inducted in College Football Hall of Fame

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the biggest stars in FFN history has another accolade to his name. Former Wynne Yellowjacket and Memphis Tiger DeAngelo Williams will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Williams is the first Memphis Tiger to get inducted as a player. He left as the team’s all-time leading rusher, running for 6,026 rushing yards and 55 touchdowns over his four seasons. His rushing yards total currently ranks as the seventh-most in FBS history.

He led the Tigers to three straight bowl games, winning the Conference-USA Player of the Year three times and was named first-team All-American in 2005 after leading the nation in rushing (1,964 yards), finishing seventh in Heisman voting.

DeAngelo was selected in the first round (27th pick) by the Carolina Panthers in the 2006 NFL Draft and played 11 seasons in the NFL. He led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2008 (18) and 2015 (11).

He rushed for over 1,000 yards twice in his career, in 2008 (1,515) and 2009 (1,117), being selected to one Pro Bowl.

Williams joins former Memphis coaches Billy J. Murphy (2022) Allyn McKeen (1991) in the CFB Hall of Fame.

