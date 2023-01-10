Energy Alert
2 dead, 1 injured in Widener crash

Two people died and another man suffered injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Two people died and another man suffered injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Jan. 5.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WIDENER, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people died and another man suffered injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Arkansas State Police reported that the crash happened at 1:53 a.m. on I-40 at the 248-mile marker in Widener.

Rylee Lester, 18, of Concord, Georgia, and Sebastian Arnold, 23, of Griffin, Georgia were traveling westbound on I-40 in a 2023 Kia Rio when Daniel Brown, 31, of Grapevine, was heading eastbound in his 1996, Chevrolet Truck. The front of the truck collided with the Kia.

Brown was taken to Regional One Medical Center with injuries while Lester and Arnold both died from the crash.

ASP reported that the weather was clear, and the roads were dry.

