A-State in the NFL 2022 recap: Davis earns Pro Bowl spot, Jacobs records first interception
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the 2022 NFL regular season comes to an end, Arkansas State alums had big moments in the year. Here’s a final look at A-State in the NFL for the season.
LB Demario Davis (Saints) - 17 games played (17 starts), 109 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, 10 TFL, 6 pass deflections, 1 fumble recovery
- Davis became the first Saint in history to record 5 straight seasons with 100+ tackles, making his first career Pro Bowl in the process.
DB Jerry Jacobs (Lions) - 12 games played (8 games started), 1 INT, 8 pass deflections, 42 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack
- The former Red Wolf and Razorback recorded his first career interception against the Jets in week 15.
RB J.D. McKissic (Commanders) - 8 games played, 22 rushes, 95 rushing yards, 27 receptions, 173 receiving yards
- McKissic averaged over four yards a carry and three receptions per game in his eight games before missing the rest of the season with a neck injury. He was placed on season-ending injured reserve in November. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported his injury requires “a few months of rehab.”
LB William Bradley-King (Commanders) - 1 game played, 2 tackles
- Bradley-King recorded two tackles in his lone game played against Philadelphia in week three.
Did not play in 2022:
- Kirk Merritt (Saints WR)
- Forrest Merrill (Chargers DL, on Injured Reserve)
- Aaron Donkor (Seahawks LB)
