A-State in the NFL 2022 recap: Davis earns Pro Bowl spot, Jacobs records first interception

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) is stopped by New Orleans Saints defensive...
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) is stopped by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) and safety Daniel Sorensen (25) in the second half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the 2022 NFL regular season comes to an end, Arkansas State alums had big moments in the year. Here’s a final look at A-State in the NFL for the season.

LB Demario Davis (Saints) - 17 games played (17 starts), 109 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, 10 TFL, 6 pass deflections, 1 fumble recovery

DB Jerry Jacobs (Lions) - 12 games played (8 games started), 1 INT, 8 pass deflections, 42 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack

  • The former Red Wolf and Razorback recorded his first career interception against the Jets in week 15.

RB J.D. McKissic (Commanders) - 8 games played, 22 rushes, 95 rushing yards, 27 receptions, 173 receiving yards

  • McKissic averaged over four yards a carry and three receptions per game in his eight games before missing the rest of the season with a neck injury. He was placed on season-ending injured reserve in November. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported his injury requires “a few months of rehab.”

LB William Bradley-King (Commanders) - 1 game played, 2 tackles

  • Bradley-King recorded two tackles in his lone game played against Philadelphia in week three.

Did not play in 2022:

  • Kirk Merritt (Saints WR)
  • Forrest Merrill (Chargers DL, on Injured Reserve)
  • Aaron Donkor (Seahawks LB)

