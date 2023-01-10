Energy Alert
Arkansas guard Saylor Poffenbarger named SEC Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season

Arkansas guard Saylor Poffenbarger was named the SEC Freshman of the Week for the 2nd straight week.(Source: Razorback Athletics)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Saylor Poffenbarger has received her fourth SEC Freshman of the Week award, as announced by the league Tuesday. She has earned back her title for receiving the most SEC Freshman of the Week awards in the league this season.

Poffenbarger is coming off her best week of play this season, having averaged 20.0 points and 7.0 rebounds across the Razorbacks’ two 20+-point wins over Florida (102-74) and Missouri (77-55). The Middletown, Maryland native was an efficient 6-of-8 from the field to tally 16 points and add eight rebounds, two assists and one block against Florida. She followed that up with a career-high 24 points at Missouri, which was tied as the game high. She delivered those 16 points off 8-of-16 shooting from the field and 6-of-7 from the charity stripe, while also adding six boards, one assist and a block.

The most notable attribute about Poffenbarger’s performance this week was, once again, her defense, especially at Missouri. Poffenbarger, who is usually put up against the opposing team’s best player, shut down Missouri’s leading scorer Hayley Frank, holding the shooter to a season-low five points. She was huge in the Razorbacks’ effort to hold an efficient shooting Missouri team to a season-low 55 points off 29 percent shooting from the field.

Poffenbarger has elevated her season defensive rebound total to 131, which has pushed her into the top 20 in individual season defensive rebounds in school history. She is currently ranked No. 18.

The Razorbacks will be off from game action Thursday but will be back at it against Vanderbilt on Monday, Jan. 16 for a 6 p.m. tipoff. Tickets for the game, which will be played on Martin Luther King Day, are still available and the contest will be broadcast on SEC Network.

