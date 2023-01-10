Arkansas ranks 5th among states for lightning activity

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Although lightning is something we deal with every year, one state has a shocking situation on its hands.

According to weather tech company Vaisala, Arkansas ranks 5th nationwide, jumping five positions from 2021.

There are many reasons for the ranking, with the most predominant being the weather pattern.

“We detect over 200 million events from in-cloud to cloud-to-ground lightning around the county, so 8 million of that is about 4%, so that is not an insignificant percentage,” said Lightning Applications Manager Chris Vagasky.

In Fall 2022, the Mississippi River reached low levels that had not been reached in 10 years.

“Across the Mississippi River basin, there was about an 11% decrease in from average, in terms of lightning,” Vagasky said.

Throughout much of the plains, thunderstorms are the primary source of precipitation. However, in 2022, many areas saw decreased storm activity.

“Thunderstorms produce most of the precipitation that the Mississippi River basin gets. Some places see that 50% to 60% of their annual precipitation from thunderstorms,” Vagasky said.

You view the entire Vaisala study by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.