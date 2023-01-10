Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas ranks 5th among states for lightning activity

According to weather tech company Vaisala, Arkansas ranks 5th nationwide, jumping five...
According to weather tech company Vaisala, Arkansas ranks 5th nationwide, jumping five positions from 2021.(pexels.com)
By Jace Passmore
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Although lightning is something we deal with every year, one state has a shocking situation on its hands.

According to weather tech company Vaisala, Arkansas ranks 5th nationwide, jumping five positions from 2021.

There are many reasons for the ranking, with the most predominant being the weather pattern.

“We detect over 200 million events from in-cloud to cloud-to-ground lightning around the county, so 8 million of that is about 4%, so that is not an insignificant percentage,” said Lightning Applications Manager Chris Vagasky.

In Fall 2022, the Mississippi River reached low levels that had not been reached in 10 years.

“Across the Mississippi River basin, there was about an 11% decrease in from average, in terms of lightning,” Vagasky said.

Throughout much of the plains, thunderstorms are the primary source of precipitation. However, in 2022, many areas saw decreased storm activity.

“Thunderstorms produce most of the precipitation that the Mississippi River basin gets. Some places see that 50% to 60% of their annual precipitation from thunderstorms,” Vagasky said.

You view the entire Vaisala study by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2007 Freightliner driven by 71-year-old James A. Pruett of Kennett was northbound when he...
17-year-old flown to hospital following semi-truck crash
Police arrested two people and are searching for a third suspected of stealing a car and...
Stolen car chase ends in Jonesboro
A new year comes with new taxes to file, and there will be some changes that can impact you at...
Tax changes coming for Arkansans
Jonesboro police and firefighters are responding to two separate lunchtime crashes.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews responding to 2 crashes
A three-vehicle crash happened around 5:55 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 at the intersection of...
3 vehicle crash causes traffic backup for busy intersection

Latest News

Aaron's Tuesday Morning Forecast (1/10/23)
Aaron's Tuesday Morning Forecast (1/10/23)
Jace 10pm Forecast (1/9/2023)
Jace 10pm Forecast (1/9/2023)
Ryan's Sunday Morning Update (1/8/2023)
Ryan's Sunday Morning Update (1/8/2023)
Ryan's Saturday Morning Weather Update (1/7/2023)
Ryan's Saturday Morning Weather Update (1/7/2023)