Arkansas State basketball weekly press conference (1/10/23)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State basketball held their weekly press conferences Tuesday morning.

Men’s hoops tips off a four game homestand on Thursday, while women’s hoops begins a four game road swing. Hear from Mike Balado and Destinee Rogers.

Arkansas State Basketball - Upcoming Schedule

Men (9-8 overall, 1-3 Sun Belt) Women (5-10 overall, 0-4 Sun Belt) home games in bold

Thursday 6:00pm: Women at Southern Miss (ESPN+)

Thursday 7:00pm: Men vs. Texas State (ESPN+)

Saturday 2:00pm: Men vs. Southern Miss (ESPN+)

Saturday 2:00pm: Women at Texas State (ESPN+)

Jan. 19th 7:00pm: Men vs. Louisiana (ESPN+)

Jan. 19th 7:00pm: Women at South Alabama (ESPN+)

Jan. 21st 2:00pm: Men vs. Marshall (ESPN+)

Jan. 21st 2:00pm: Women at Louisiana (ESPN+)

