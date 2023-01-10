Arkansas transfer portal: Jalen Catalon to Texas, Malik Hornsby to Texas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Arkansas quarterback will play in the Sun Belt in 2023. Malik Hornsby is transferring to Texas State.

Hornsby, a four-star out of high school, played in 8 games this season for the Hogs. In his start against Mississippi State, he threw for 234 yards and rushed for 114 more.

Arkansas defensive back Jalen Catalon announced he’ll be transferring to Texas. Catalon has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons, but the DB was All-SEC in 2020 and a Preseason All-American in 2021.

He had 5 interceptions and 159 tackles in his Razorback career.

