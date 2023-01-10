Boil order for parts of Jackson County
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Part of Jackson County is under a precautionary boil order for the next ten days.
John Sink, President of Breckenridge Union Water, put out a boil order on Tuesday, Jan. 10 after they incurred a lightning strike to the water system.
Parts have been ordered to fix the problem.
For more information or to see if your county is under a boil order click here.
