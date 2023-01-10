Deputies seize meth, various drugs in bust

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Deputies with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office made a hefty haul over the week.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, the agency said it had taken in over a pound of suspected meth off the streets.

(Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)

In addition, the Sheriff’s Office said other illicit drugs were retrieved.

A social media post thanked Deputy Cody Ladner for his efforts in removing the drugs from the community.

(Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.