Earthquake reported early Tuesday
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake in Northeast Arkansas early Tuesday morning.
The USGS reported the magnitude 1.8 quake struck at 1:49 a.m. on Jan. 10. It had a depth of 15 kilometers.
It was located 6.8 miles west-southwest of Melbourne and about 28.4 miles northwest of Batesville.
No one reported feeling the quake to the USGS.
