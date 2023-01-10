Energy Alert
Earthquake reported early Tuesday

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake in Northeast Arkansas early Tuesday...
Earthquake reported early Tuesday
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake in Northeast Arkansas early Tuesday morning.

The USGS reported the magnitude 1.8 quake struck at 1:49 a.m. on Jan. 10. It had a depth of 15 kilometers.

It was located 6.8 miles west-southwest of Melbourne and about 28.4 miles northwest of Batesville.

No one reported feeling the quake to the USGS.

It was located 6.8 miles west-southwest of Melbourne and about 28.4 miles northwest of...
It was located 6.8 miles west-southwest of Melbourne and about 28.4 miles northwest of Batesville.(U.S. Geological Survey)

