Earthquake reported early Tuesday

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake in Northeast Arkansas early Tuesday morning.

The USGS reported the magnitude 1.8 quake struck at 1:49 a.m. on Jan. 10. It had a depth of 15 kilometers.

It was located 6.8 miles west-southwest of Melbourne and about 28.4 miles northwest of Batesville.

No one reported feeling the quake to the USGS.

