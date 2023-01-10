Gov. Sanders’ first day in office: Anti-CRT, ban of ‘Latinx,’ TikTok removed from state devices

Energy Alert
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders sworn into office as Arkansas’ next governor
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - New Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is wasting no time drawing up changes for the state.

Sanders’ inauguration was held Tuesday afternoon. Her father, Mike Huckabee, served as governor for more than a decade.

She’s the 47th governor in state history and the first woman to hold the position.

Sanders issued a number of executive orders Tuesday immediately after taking her oath of office.

One order involves prohibiting critical race theory in Arkansas schools.

Sanders’ order says the Secretary of the Department of Education shall review rules, policies and regulations to identify anything that may promote teaching that would, “indoctrinate students with ideologies, such as CRT, that conflict with the principle of equal protection under the law or encourage students to discriminate against someone based on the individual’s color, creed, race, ethnicity, sex, age, marital status, familial status, disability, religion, national origin, or any other characteristic protected by federal or state law.”

Another executive order calls to ban the word Latinx in all forms of government.

The order gives 60 days for all state agencies, offices and departments to revise all existing written materials by replacing the terms “Latinx,” “latinx,” “Latinxs,” or “latinxs” with “Hispanic,” “Hispanics,” “Latino,” “Latinos,” “Latina,” or “Latinas.”

Another bans the use of TikTok on any state network or state-issued device.

The order says China-based employees can access internet activity of people in the United States through TikTok, and also calls for the Office of State Procurement to complete a review of all materials used by government agencies and determine whether any accounts could pose a threat to the safety or security of the state.

She also signed an executive order calls for a review of unemployment benefits.

The order claims $53 million in improper unemployment benefits was spent in the last three years. A combined $3.4 billion was issued in unemployment benefits in 2020 and 2021 in Arkansas.

Sanders also says she wants to limit government overreach and streamline the government in the state.

This executive order calls for a complete review and analysis of all existing executive orders passed in Arkansas since the state’s formation in 1836.

The order specifically mentions orders issued during the COVID-19 pandemic that must be summarized for purpose and directive.

The Inspector General has 90 days to report these orders back to the governor.

Another order claims to reduce government rules and regulations.

Sanders says this will be done by having all state departments, agencies and offices submit to the governor for her approval of all proposed rule prior to appearing before a legislative committee. Some exemptions may be granted by the governor or under a specific provision of Arkansas law.

Lastly, Sanders is calling for an immediate hiring and promotion freeze.

This will last indefinitely and is aimed at “eliminating unnecessary spending at every level of state government.”

