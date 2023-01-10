Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Grizzlies withstand late rally to defeat Spurs 121-113

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) handles the ball against San Antonio Spurs forward...
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) handles the ball against San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop (31) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tyus Jones, filling in for Ja Morant, had 24 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 16 and the Memphis Grizzlies withstood a second-half San Antonio rally to beat the Spurs 121-113 on Monday night.

Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks finished with 15 apiece for Memphis, which played its second consecutive game without Morant, its leading scorer, who is nursing soreness in his right thigh.

Tre Jones led the Spurs with 18 points while Josh Richardson added 16 points. Romeo Langford and Jakob Poeltl finished with 13 points each as the Spurs lost their second straight and fifth in the last six.

San Antonio, which trailed by 16 in the first half, made a dent in the Memphis advantage in the third quarter, pulling withing six points on several occasions. The Spurs would erase the lead early in the fourth on consecutive baskets from Richardson. Turnovers were hurting Memphis as the Spurs extended the lead to five points. From there, the two teams exchanged leads.

After the game was tied at 109 near the midway point of the fourth, Memphis clicked off an 11-2 rally to create enough of a buffer for its seventh straight win.

San Antonio shot well in the first half, connecting at almost 50%, including making 5 of 12 from outside the arc. The problem was, Memphis was hitting at a 60% clip, including 7 of 13 from 3-point range, resulting to a 72-61 lead at the break.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in a Saturday night crash
Two dead, one injured in Saturday night crash
Police arrested two people and are searching for a third suspected of stealing a car and...
Stolen car chase ends in Jonesboro
A crash took place at around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 351 and County Road 7291.
Injuries reported after crash on Hwy. 351 involving a deer
A Bradford woman died Saturday, Jan. 7 as she was walking the highway in Tuckerman.
Pedestrian dies on state highway
Jonesboro police and firefighters are responding to two separate lunchtime crashes.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews responding to 2 crashes

Latest News

Semifinal matchups set in 2023 Kell Classic
Arkansas defensive back Jalen Catalon (1) against Rice during an NCAA football game on...
Arkansas transfer portal: Jalen Catalon to Texas, Malik Hornsby to Texas State
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) is stopped by New Orleans Saints defensive...
A-State in the NFL 2022 recap: Davis earns Pro Bowl spot, Jacobs records first interception
Arkansas State TE Seydou Traore caught a TD reception last week at Memphis.
A-State lands Coastal Carolina DB: Full transfer portal tracker