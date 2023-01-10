Energy Alert
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says

Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with a shovel and a lug wrench, according to the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office.(TPSO)
By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:12 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A man suspected of breaking into a Lousiana home was shot and killed by a woman who was protecting her two children, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office say the shooting happened around 5 a.m. Sunday at a house in Hammond, Louisiana, WVUE reports.

Robert Rheams, 51, was armed with a shovel and a lug wrench when he broke into the home of a woman and her two young children, detectives say.

A physical altercation took place between Rheams and the homeowner, which deputies say ended when the woman shot the alleged intruder. Rheams was pronounced dead on the scene by the parish coroner.

Sheriff’s Office Chief Jimmy Travis says the case appears to be a homeowner exercising second amendment rights to protect herself and her children from a violent home invasion.

Travis says Rheams was out on parole after serving almost 20 years in prison for armed robbery. Detectives have also tied Rheams to an attempted carjacking hours prior.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

