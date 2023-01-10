Energy Alert
In-N-Out Burger expanding to Tennessee in 2026

In-N-Out Burger has announced plans to come to Tennessee beginning in 2026.
In-N-Out Burger has announced plans to come to Tennessee beginning in 2026.(AP Photo/Adam Lau)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (Gray News) - In-N-Out Burger is making its way east with plans to open restaurants in Tennessee.

The popular burger chain from California announced it will be opening eateries in Tennessee beginning in 2026 along with an office to be built in the city of Franklin.

“We are very excited to provide Tennesseans with our quality burgers, fries and shakes,” said Lynsi Snyder, In-N-Out owner.

In-N-Out is set to celebrate its 75th anniversary in October and it has grown from a small burger stand in Baldwin Park, California.

“I always consider what my family would want. I have no doubt that my grandparents, dad and uncle would be proud of this decision to grow,” Snyder said.

According to the burger chain, hamburgers remain made-to-order along with its french fries still made from fresh potatoes and hand-diced.

Currently, In-N-Out said it has 385 locations with more than 35,000 associates in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado.

“This expansion is significant for our company,” Snyder said. “For many years, we’ve heard requests from our customers in Tennessee to consider opening locations near them, further east than we’ve ever been. And we very much look forward to serving them in years to come.”

