Jan. 10: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT)

Weather Headlines

We are starting the morning off a little bit warmer than yesterday morning and you will start to feel the warm-up today. We should see highs around 60° with partly cloudy skies.

The clouds start to really move in this evening and overnight ahead of our next chance of rain. Wednesday will be a cloudy day, but temperatures will still make it up into the mid to even upper-60s. Rain and thunderstorms build overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

There is not a lot of instability but there is enough for us to up out a LOW risk of severe weather overnight Wednesday. The main threats will be damaging winds and hail. We won’t see a lot of rain either. We could pick up 0.25″-0.50″ of rain maximum.

A cold front will move through with this system and knock us back to reality for a few days as high temperatures to end the week and begin the weekend will be in the 40s, close to our normal. Just in time for MLK Day, more rain chances. We will keep an eye on the forecasts.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry

News Headlines

Tuesday, Jan. 10, is inauguration day for Arkansas’ first female governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Arkansas Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-District 26, filed a bill Monday that would classify drag performances as part of the “adult-oriented business,” along with escort agencies and other businesses.

The city of Jonesboro is going to see a major facelift to one of its water plants, as the west side of Jonesboro continues to grow, the facilities must grow, too.

Attorneys for the West Memphis Three are taking their latest appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court. They want evidence in the infamous 1993 triple murder case retested using modern DNA procedures.

These stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

