Jonesboro man arrested on burglary, battery charges

Craighead County District Judge Thomas Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge 35-year-old Stephen G. Ziegenhorn with residential burglary, second-degree battery, and criminal use of prohibited weapons (brass knuckles).(Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrest a Jonesboro man Sunday after they said he forced his way into a home and beat the resident.

Craighead County District Judge Thomas Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge 35-year-old Stephen G. Ziegenhorn with residential burglary, second-degree battery, and criminal use of prohibited weapons (brass knuckles).

According to the preliminary incident report from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to the 1700-block of West Nettleton Avenue around noon Sunday, Jan. 8, regarding a disturbance with weapons.

When police arrived, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from injuries to his head and mouth.

According to the report, Ziegenhorn used black brass knuckles to attack the victim and then tried to hide them in a toilet tank.

When officers searched Ziegenhorn, they reported finding a knife in his pocket and arrested him.

After reviewing the case, Fowler set Ziegenhorn’s bond at $75,000 cash/surety and ordered him to appear in circuit court on Feb. 24. The judge also issued a no-contact order.

