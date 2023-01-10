Large water plant project making progress in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is going to see a major facelift to one of its water plants, as the west side of Jonesboro continues to grow, the facilities must grow too.

City Water and Light is in the process of a much-needed upgrade 40 years in the making as Slade Mitchell, Customer Service Manager at CWL, said this is a long time coming.

“The current plant that we have in service was put in place in 1979 so it is nearing the end of its useful life, this new plant will address that problem,” Mitchell said.

Time was an issue as the system needed to be upgraded but Mitchell said more importantly, they had to keep up with the number of people in town.

“As the population in the west plant grows, we will be able to add module data to the plant to handle that growth,” Mitchell said.

The growth of the system can be seen in the new photos released, where you can see how large the construction zone is compared to the current space.

The zone up front is where the new plant is going in compared to the old one in the back. (KAIT)

“It’s going to enhance our ability to handle peak wet weather flows which will also help with infiltration,” Mitchell said, “It’s also going to be more efficient with removal and discharge.”

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

