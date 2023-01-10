Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Large water plant project making progress in Jonesboro

A look from up above of the construction zone where the new western water plant is being built.
A look from up above of the construction zone where the new western water plant is being built.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is going to see a major facelift to one of its water plants, as the west side of Jonesboro continues to grow, the facilities must grow too.

City Water and Light is in the process of a much-needed upgrade 40 years in the making as Slade Mitchell, Customer Service Manager at CWL, said this is a long time coming.

“The current plant that we have in service was put in place in 1979 so it is nearing the end of its useful life, this new plant will address that problem,” Mitchell said.

Time was an issue as the system needed to be upgraded but Mitchell said more importantly, they had to keep up with the number of people in town.

“As the population in the west plant grows, we will be able to add module data to the plant to handle that growth,” Mitchell said.

The growth of the system can be seen in the new photos released, where you can see how large the construction zone is compared to the current space.

The zone up front is where the new plant is going in compared to the old one in the back.
The zone up front is where the new plant is going in compared to the old one in the back.(KAIT)

“It’s going to enhance our ability to handle peak wet weather flows which will also help with infiltration,” Mitchell said, “It’s also going to be more efficient with removal and discharge.”

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in a Saturday night crash
Two dead, one injured in Saturday night crash
Police arrested two people and are searching for a third suspected of stealing a car and...
Stolen car chase ends in Jonesboro
A crash took place at around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 351 and County Road 7291.
Injuries reported after crash on Hwy. 351 involving a deer
A Bradford woman died Saturday, Jan. 7 as she was walking the highway in Tuckerman.
Pedestrian dies on state highway
Jonesboro police and firefighters are responding to two separate lunchtime crashes.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews responding to 2 crashes

Latest News

If you want southern style, home cooking in a fast food restaurant look no further than the...
Local restaurant opens doors across NEA
The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said Monday a missing woman has been found.
Missing Harrisburg woman found safe
The start of a new year is the perfect time to make a resolution to help others and to become a...
‘Be The Hero’ blood drive is back
The E3 program for Batesville High School seniors gives students a unique opportunity before...
Setting up students for success