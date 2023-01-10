Law enforcement emphasize safety during chases

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement is making sure safety is a priority when trying to catch a criminal.

On Sunday, Jan. 8, two people were arrested after an officer attempted to make a traffic stop and the driver kept going. The chase started in Highland and ended in Jonesboro.

Highland Police Chief Steven Dravenstott said with the roads in the hills, you have to keep the safety of pedestrians in mind.

“It’s just public safety if it is going through a lot of traffic or gets out of hand, even though it is a pursuit of a stolen car it’s not worth the risk of an innocent bystander driving,” he said. “Our roads at that point are pretty narrow and curvy.”

Dravenstott added it is important to rely on other departments, especially ones that are more familiar with the area.

