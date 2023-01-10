Local restaurant opens doors across NEA

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you want southern style, home cooking in a fast food restaurant look no further than the Southern Chef.

The Southern Chef #3 is coming to Church Street. According to a social media post, the new location is scheduled to open up in the Spring of 2023.

Photos from the post show the exterior of the building being worked on and mentioned a fourth location opening in Brookland.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.