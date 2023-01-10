Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Local restaurant opens doors across NEA

If you want southern style, home cooking in a fast food restaurant look no further than the...
If you want southern style, home cooking in a fast food restaurant look no further than the Southern Chef.(gray)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you want southern style, home cooking in a fast food restaurant look no further than the Southern Chef.

The Southern Chef #3 is coming to Church Street. According to a social media post, the new location is scheduled to open up in the Spring of 2023.

Photos from the post show the exterior of the building being worked on and mentioned a fourth location opening in Brookland.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in a Saturday night crash
Two dead, one injured in Saturday night crash
Police arrested two people and are searching for a third suspected of stealing a car and...
Stolen car chase ends in Jonesboro
A crash took place at around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 351 and County Road 7291.
Injuries reported after crash on Hwy. 351 involving a deer
A Bradford woman died Saturday, Jan. 7 as she was walking the highway in Tuckerman.
Pedestrian dies on state highway
Jonesboro police and firefighters are responding to two separate lunchtime crashes.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews responding to 2 crashes

Latest News

On Saturday, Jan. 7, the agency said it had taken in over a pound of suspected meth off the...
Deputies seize meth, various drugs in bust
Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Clark Parrott said it happened on Highway 412 just half...
One flown to hospital following crash, highway back open
New A-State CB
Coastal Carolina DB Manny Stokes transfers to Arkansas State
Former Tiger, Wynne Yellowjacket will get inducted in College Football Hall of Fame
Wynne, Memphis alum DeAngelo Williams to get inducted in College Football Hall of Fame