Massive solar farm nearing completion

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The solar farm in Jackson County is getting closer to being complete.

Project Manager Terri Mullin said construction has been going as scheduled. He said the project is already improving Jackson County.

“A project this size brings in a lot of contractors from out of town and it helps support the community in town. The substation improvements and transmission improvements that are needed to make this site a success will last for decades to come,” he said.

The project isn’t expected to create jobs once it’s done. Instead, the county will benefit financially from tax revenues created by the farm. Even though it will operate remotely from Michigan, it doesn’t mean there won’t be anyone on the farm.

“There will be preventative maintenance needed to keep it running and to keep it operational,” he said.

Mullin said NorthStar, the company that will operate the solar farm, was also built to withstand natural elements.

“The design of the solar project took into account the seismic activity of the area and also flooding. So several of the important electronic pieces of the site were designed with the thought of a 500-year flood level,” he said.

Mullins expects the project to be complete by June.

