One flown to hospital following crash, highway back open
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) – One person was seriously hurt during a two-vehicle crash in Dunklin County.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Clark Parrott said it happened on Highway 412 just half a mile north of Senath on Monday evening.
He said the person was flown to the hospital but did not say if anyone else was injured.
Parrott advised that as of 8:27 p.m., both lanes on the highway are back open and the scene has been cleared.
Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for more details
