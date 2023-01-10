One flown to hospital following crash, highway back open

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) – One person was seriously hurt during a two-vehicle crash in Dunklin County.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Clark Parrott said it happened on Highway 412 just half a mile north of Senath on Monday evening.

He said the person was flown to the hospital but did not say if anyone else was injured.

Parrott advised that as of 8:27 p.m., both lanes on the highway are back open and the scene has been cleared.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for more details

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.