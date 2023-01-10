Randolph County man arrested for child porn

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - On Tuesday, Jan. 3, during a course of an online investigation, Randolph County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to identify a suspect that was downloading child sexual abuse material.

A search warrant was executed in the northwest part of Randolph County on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

According to a news release, the suspect was at home during the time of the search warrant. Deputies arrested the suspect, Gary Hayes for five counts of possessing visual or print medium depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, and five counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

This is still an ongoing investigation, assisted by the Arkansas State Police Criminal Division and the FBI Jonesboro Field Office. No other details have been released at this time.

