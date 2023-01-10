Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Richard Barnett’s trial begins

Monday, Jan. 9, the federal trial for a Gravette man accused of participating in the Jan. 6,...
Monday, Jan. 9, the federal trial for a Gravette man accused of participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 capitol riot, will take place in Washington D.C.(Source: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images and KNWA)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday, Jan. 9, the federal trial for a Gravette man accused of participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 capitol riot, will take place in Washington D.C.

Barnet, 61, went viral during the riot as photos of him inside Nancy Pelosi’s office circulated on social media.

The trial date has been postponed several times, but Judge Christopher Cooper recently denied Barnett’s request to delay the trial until March.

Our content-sharing partner interviewed Barnett in November of 2021 and has been following his story closely. Visit KNWA.com for more on Richard Barnett’s trial.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in a Saturday night crash
Two dead, one injured in Saturday night crash
Police arrested two people and are searching for a third suspected of stealing a car and...
Stolen car chase ends in Jonesboro
A crash took place at around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 351 and County Road 7291.
Injuries reported after crash on Hwy. 351 involving a deer
A Bradford woman died Saturday, Jan. 7 as she was walking the highway in Tuckerman.
Pedestrian dies on state highway
Jonesboro police and firefighters are responding to two separate lunchtime crashes.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews responding to 2 crashes

Latest News

Missing Harrisburg woman found safe
A three-vehicle crash happened around 5:55 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 at the intersection of...
3 vehicle crash causes traffic backup for busy intersection
Three men convicted in the 1993 killings of three 8-year-old Cub Scouts in West Memphis are due...
West Memphis 3 Damien Echols appeals to Ark. Supreme Court for DNA evidence
Pittsburgh Steelers' DeAngelo Williams (34) warms up before a preseason NFL football game...
Wynne, Memphis great DeAngelo Williams to be inducted in College Football Hall of Fame