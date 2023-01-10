Richard Barnett’s trial begins

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday, Jan. 9, the federal trial for a Gravette man accused of participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 capitol riot, will take place in Washington D.C.

Barnet, 61, went viral during the riot as photos of him inside Nancy Pelosi’s office circulated on social media.

The trial date has been postponed several times, but Judge Christopher Cooper recently denied Barnett’s request to delay the trial until March.

Our content-sharing partner interviewed Barnett in November of 2021 and has been following his story closely. Visit KNWA.com for more on Richard Barnett’s trial.

