Sheriff’s office mourning deputy’s death

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of one of their own.

According to a social media release, Deputy Gary Tate died at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, following a lengthy battle with colon cancer.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help his family with funeral expenses. To contribute, click here.

Tate is survived by his wife and three children.

