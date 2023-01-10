Sheriff’s office mourning deputy’s death

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of one of their own.

According to a social media release, Deputy Gary Tate died at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, following a lengthy battle with colon cancer.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help his family with funeral expenses. To contribute, click here.

Tate is survived by his wife and three children.

