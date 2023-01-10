Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-crash causes tie-ups on Hwy. 67

A semi-truck crash is causing traffic troubles on U.S. Highway 67 in Craighead County.
A semi-truck crash is causing traffic troubles on U.S. Highway 67 in Craighead County.(Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A semi-truck crash caused traffic troubles on U.S. Highway 67 in Craighead County.

According to IDriveArkansas, the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, on the off-ramp onto State Highway 226.

The crash affected westbound travel, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

As of 2:30 p.m., crews were still working to clear the scene.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2007 Freightliner driven by 71-year-old James A. Pruett of Kennett was northbound when he...
17-year-old flown to hospital following semi-truck crash
Police arrested two people and are searching for a third suspected of stealing a car and...
Stolen car chase ends in Jonesboro
A new year comes with new taxes to file, and there will be some changes that can impact you at...
Tax changes coming for Arkansans
Jonesboro police and firefighters are responding to two separate lunchtime crashes.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews responding to 2 crashes
A three-vehicle crash happened around 5:55 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 at the intersection of...
3 vehicle crash causes traffic backup for busy intersection

Latest News

A 2007 Freightliner driven by 71-year-old James A. Pruett of Kennett was northbound when he...
17-year-old flown to hospital following semi-truck crash
A three-vehicle crash happened around 5:55 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 at the intersection of...
3 vehicle crash causes traffic backup for busy intersection
Jonesboro police and firefighters are responding to two separate lunchtime crashes.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews responding to 2 crashes
A crash took place at around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 351 and County Road 7291.
Injuries reported after crash on Hwy. 351 involving a deer