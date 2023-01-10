TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-crash causes tie-ups on Hwy. 67

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A semi-truck crash caused traffic troubles on U.S. Highway 67 in Craighead County.

According to IDriveArkansas, the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, on the off-ramp onto State Highway 226.

The crash affected westbound travel, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

As of 2:30 p.m., crews were still working to clear the scene.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.