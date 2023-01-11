Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Animal shelter working on finding forever home for dog that may be part wolf

An animal shelter said it has received dozens of applications to adopt a dog that may also be...
An animal shelter said it has received dozens of applications to adopt a dog that may also be part wolf.(Potter League for Animals)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (Gray News) - An animal shelter in Rhode Island said it has received multiple applications to adopt a unique dog currently in its care.

According to the Potter League for Animals, Zeus needs an adoptive family and one that lives in an area that allows hybrid animals.

Representatives with the shelter said Zeus has a look of a wolf hybrid because he most likely is. The team said they believe Zeus is a third German shepherd, husky and wolf.

The shelter shared that the animal’s previous owner surrendered him due to a personal change of circumstances. That owner confirmed Zeus’ breed, but the shelter said it is in the process of obtaining DNA to confirm.

The Potter League for Animals said Zeus is incredibly affectionate, silly and loves to be pet. However, it is illegal to privately own such an animal in Rhode Island and the surrounding states.

Additionally, representatives said Zeus has a medical condition making him prone to seizures, something that is managed by medication.

Zeus has lived with other dogs, cats, kids, and has mostly been an indoor dog.

The shelter said it is currently working its way through the multiple applications and reviewing the best match for Zeus.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new year comes with new taxes to file, and there will be some changes that can impact you at...
Tax changes coming for Arkansans
According to a social media release, Deputy Gary Tate died at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10,...
Funeral arrangements set for deputy
According to an incident report, officers responded to the intersection of Grant Avenue and...
One hurt in road rage shooting
A 2007 Freightliner driven by 71-year-old James A. Pruett of Kennett was northbound when he...
17-year-old flown to hospital following semi-truck crash
If you want southern style, home cooking in a fast food restaurant look no further than the...
Local restaurant opens doors across NEA

Latest News

FILE - Betsy Segui, center, and Luis Rivera, right, enter the courthouse in New Haven, Conn.,...
Officers plead not guilty in police van paralysis case
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
White House: Jill Biden has cancerous lesions removed
Job hunters urged to keep their guard up against scammers while searching for employment
Job hunters urged to keep their guard up against scammers while searching for employment
Job hunters urged to keep their guard up against scammers while searching for employment
Rep. George Santos faces questions on Capitol Hill about his background.
George Santos refuses to resign despite political pressure