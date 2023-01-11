Energy Alert
Earle alum Colbi Maples named Boxtorow HBCU National Player of the Week

Earle alum Colbi Maples leads Grambling State women's basketball in scoring(Michael Wade | Michael Wade)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Fast Break Friday Night standout is becoming a star in the SWAC.

Boxtorow named Colbi Maples as their HBCU National Player of the Week. The Earle alum had 25 points on January 2nd as Grambling State beat Prairie View. Maples dropped a career high 32 points on January 4th at Texas Southern.

Maples also earned SWAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honors. Colbi leads Grambling State in scoring with 14 points per game.

