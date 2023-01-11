Earle alum Colbi Maples named Boxtorow HBCU National Player of the Week

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Fast Break Friday Night standout is becoming a star in the SWAC.

Boxtorow named Colbi Maples as their HBCU National Player of the Week. The Earle alum had 25 points on January 2nd as Grambling State beat Prairie View. Maples dropped a career high 32 points on January 4th at Texas Southern.

“They don’t call her Colbi for nothin’!”@MaplesColbi with the basket at the buzzer to close the 3rd quarter‼️ Grambling State has a commanding lead heading into the 4th #GramFam | #ThisIsTheG | #AllOutAllIn💯🎯 pic.twitter.com/RJHoVk2zuL — Grambling State University Women's Basketball (@GSU_WBK) January 5, 2023

Maples also earned SWAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honors. Colbi leads Grambling State in scoring with 14 points per game.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.