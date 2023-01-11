Energy Alert
Jan. 11: What you need to know

Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We have a little bit of fog this morning in some area as moisture returned overnight. Today highs will be in the mid and upper 60s.

A storm system is still set to move in Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will give us some showers and storms through the overnight, with a low chance of any severe weather. Rainfall amounts will generally be 0.50″ or less, with very isolated areas picking up a little more.

Highs on Thursday will be met early, with temperatures dropping through the day. We may see some leftover showers Thursday afternoon.

The weekend looks dry, with more rain arriving on Monday.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said a computer system failure has led to flights being grounded nationwide.

KAIT has partnered with the Red Cross to host the ‘Be The Hero Blood Drive’ from Wednesday, Jan. 11 through Friday, Jan. 13 at St. Bernards Auditorium. It will be held each day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Region 8 high school students high school students work with NASA to send food to space.

A central Arkansas community reacts after police officers quit over funding.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

