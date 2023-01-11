Energy Alert
Man is sentenced to life in prison for killing a couple in Flippin, Ark.

Dale Stikeleather/Marion County Jail
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FLIPPIN, Ark. (KY3) -Dale Stikeleather, 63, of Flippin pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of capital murder. Online court records show Stikeleather admitted to shooting and killing Jeffrey and Kimberly Watson in May 2022.

Investigators say Stikeleather killed the couple because they wouldn’t sell their pickup. Detectives say they tracked down Stikeleather in a Houston, Texas suburb five days later.

Lesser charges filed against Stikeleather were dropped by the state.

