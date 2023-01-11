One hurt in shooting involving moving vehicle

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are currently investigating an incident in which two victims were shot at while driving.

According to an incident report, officers arrived at the intersection of Grant Avenue and South Caraway Road for a fight on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Police said a driver picked someone up from their job at 4 p.m., and as they approached the intersection, another driver pulled out of Little Caeser’s, cutting the victim’s vehicle off. They proceeded to honk their horn and yell at the suspect.

Both drivers got out of their vehicles, and the suspect struck the victim before they both got back in.

Police said both drivers began traveling on Caraway Road toward I-555 and started to pass each other. This was when the suspect rammed the victim’s vehicle in the rear.

At this time, the suspect drove up to the victim’s driver’s side and fired three shots. The victim followed the suspect and turned onto Parker Road.

Another victim in the vehicle mentioned the suspect pulled into the Exxon gas station at the intersection of Southwest Drive and Parked Road, according to police.

The incident report indicated the victim had blood on their jaw and was taken to the hospital. At least four suspects were also indicated in the report to have been involved in the crime.

