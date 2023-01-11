Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

One hurt in shooting involving moving vehicle

According to an incident report, officers arrived at the intersection of Grant Avenue and South...
According to an incident report, officers arrived at the intersection of Grant Avenue and South Caraway Road for a fight on Saturday, Jan. 7.(KCRG)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are currently investigating an incident in which two victims were shot at while driving.

According to an incident report, officers arrived at the intersection of Grant Avenue and South Caraway Road for a fight on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Police said a driver picked someone up from their job at 4 p.m., and as they approached the intersection, another driver pulled out of Little Caeser’s, cutting the victim’s vehicle off. They proceeded to honk their horn and yell at the suspect.

Both drivers got out of their vehicles, and the suspect struck the victim before they both got back in.

Police said both drivers began traveling on Caraway Road toward I-555 and started to pass each other. This was when the suspect rammed the victim’s vehicle in the rear.

At this time, the suspect drove up to the victim’s driver’s side and fired three shots. The victim followed the suspect and turned onto Parker Road.

Another victim in the vehicle mentioned the suspect pulled into the Exxon gas station at the intersection of Southwest Drive and Parked Road, according to police.

The incident report indicated the victim had blood on their jaw and was taken to the hospital. At least four suspects were also indicated in the report to have been involved in the crime.

If you know any information regarding these thefts, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new year comes with new taxes to file, and there will be some changes that can impact you at...
Tax changes coming for Arkansans
A 2007 Freightliner driven by 71-year-old James A. Pruett of Kennett was northbound when he...
17-year-old flown to hospital following semi-truck crash
Police arrested two people and are searching for a third suspected of stealing a car and...
Stolen car chase ends in Jonesboro
A three-vehicle crash happened around 5:55 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 at the intersection of...
3 vehicle crash causes traffic backup for busy intersection
Jonesboro police and firefighters are responding to two separate lunchtime crashes.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews responding to 2 crashes

Latest News

According to a social media release, Deputy Gary Tate died at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10,...
Funeral arrangements set for fallen deputy
Just since Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Jonesboro Police Department took reports of five car thefts, as...
Reports indicate more car thefts, break-ins in Jonesboro
The solar farm in Jackson County is getting nearer to completion.
Massive solar farm nearing completion
According to weather tech company Vaisala, Arkansas ranks 5th nationwide, jumping five...
Arkansas ranks 5th among states for lightning activity