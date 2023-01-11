Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police: Man assaulted Iowa hospital patients before he died

During separate investigations into his death, police and the hospital found videos and...
During separate investigations into his death, police and the hospital found videos and photographs on Caraccio's personal cellphone that showed him sexually assaulting the patients in 2021 and 2022, Ottumwa police and a hospital spokeswoman said in statements released Tuesday.(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — A male nurse practitioner who died of a drug overdose at a private hospital in Iowa sexually assaulted at least nine female patients while they were sedated, hospital and police officials said.

The assaults at the Ottumwa Regional Health Center were discovered during investigations into the death of 27-year-old Devin Michael Caraccio, of Centerville, who worked at the hospital, The Ottumwa Courier reported.

An autopsy found Caraccio had died of an accidental overdose at the hospital on Oct. 15, 2022, police said.

During separate investigations into his death, police and the hospital found videos and photographs on Caraccio’s personal cellphone that showed him sexually assaulting the patients in 2021 and 2022, Ottumwa police and a hospital spokeswoman said in statements released Tuesday.

Ottumwa Police Lt. Jason Bell said five of the nine victims have been identified and investigators were trying to identify the others.

The assaults occurred while patients were sedated or unconscious. Police believe Caraccio acted alone.

“There are no words to describe how shocked and horrified we are by Mr. Caraccio’s actions,” said Cara Clouse, the human resources director at the hospital. “Our hearts go out to all of those affected by these heinous acts.”

Clouse said the hospital has made several changes to its internal controls and security measures and will work to ensure a safe environment for patients, providers and employees.

“The actions of one person are not reflective of the care and compassion of our staff, and we are committed to supporting and advancing the critical work they do on behalf of this community and patients every day,” Clouse said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new year comes with new taxes to file, and there will be some changes that can impact you at...
Tax changes coming for Arkansans
According to a social media release, Deputy Gary Tate died at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10,...
Funeral arrangements set for deputy
A 2007 Freightliner driven by 71-year-old James A. Pruett of Kennett was northbound when he...
17-year-old flown to hospital following semi-truck crash
If you want southern style, home cooking in a fast food restaurant look no further than the...
Local restaurant opens doors across NEA
A semi-truck crash is causing traffic troubles on U.S. Highway 67 in Craighead County.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-crash causes tie-ups on Hwy. 67

Latest News

Police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 67.
Crash stalls traffic on Hwy. 67
Police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 67.
Traffic Alert: Two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 67
Jonathan Stewart of Paragould was booked into the Greene County Detention Center Tuesday, Jan....
Third suspect arrested in home invasion, shooting
Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores.
Here’s why we are seeing a nationwide egg shortage
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
White House: Jill Biden surgery on lesion ‘proceeding well’