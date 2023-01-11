Energy Alert
Police searching for missing boy

Austin Todd was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to family members.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Wynne Police Department needs help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

Todd is described as being 6′ tall and weighing 135 pounds. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with the “Mortal Kombat” logo on the front, dark pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the Wynne Police Department at 870-238-8718.

