Police searching for missing boy

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Wynne Police Department needs help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

Austin Todd was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to family members.

Todd is described as being 6′ tall and weighing 135 pounds. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with the “Mortal Kombat” logo on the front, dark pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the Wynne Police Department at 870-238-8718.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.