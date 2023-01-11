Energy Alert
Rashaud Marshall & Jenna Lawrence are 2023 nominees for McDonald’s All-American Games

McDonald's All American Games - Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/McDonald's USA, LLC)
McDonald's All American Games - Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/McDonald's USA, LLC)(PRNewswire)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two Fast Break Friday Night stars are in the running for the highest honor in high school basketball.

Blytheville All-State center Rashaud Marshall and Farmington All-State forward Jenna Lawrence are among 722 nominees for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Games. The final roster of 48 players (24 boys, 24 girls) will be revealed January 24th.

Marshall earned All-State honors in 2022 as Blytheville reached the 4A state finals. He signed with Ole Miss. Lawrence helped Melbourne win a pair of 2A state titles before transferring to Farmington. She signed with Arkansas.

Seven Natural State standouts are 2023 McDonald’s All-American nominees

Boys

- Rashaud Marshall (Blytheville)

- Jaylen Lee (Bentonville)

- Tucker Anderson (Bentonville West)

- Tucker Bowman (Bentonville West)

Girls

- Jenna Lawrence (Farmington)

- Chloe Clardy (Conway)

- Jianna Morris (Sylvan Hills)

