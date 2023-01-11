Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/10/23)
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday featured more conference matchups around Arkansas and Missouri
Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/10/23)
Marion 60, Nettleton 48 (Boys)
Nettleton 34, Marion 31 (Girls)
Paragould 57, Valley View 49 (Boys)
Paragould 46, Valley View 25 (Girls)
Greene County Tech 69, Batesville 47 (Boys)
Greene County Tech 58, Batesville 49 (Girls)
Manila 92, Gosnell 42 (Boys)
Osceola 89, Piggott 50 (Boys)
Harrisburg 63, Cross County 21 (Girls)
Tuckerman 68, Salem 48 (Boys)
Salem 50, Tuckerman 46 (Girls)
Melbourne 62, Walnut Ridge 46 (Boys)
Corning 55, Rivercrest 47 (Girls)
Mammoth Spring 67, Maynard 15 (Girls)
Thayer 49, Eminence 38 (Boys - Matt Pitts records 400th career win)
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.