Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/10/23)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday featured more conference matchups around Arkansas and Missouri

Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/10/23)

Marion 60, Nettleton 48 (Boys)

Nettleton 34, Marion 31 (Girls)

Paragould 57, Valley View 49 (Boys)

Paragould 46, Valley View 25 (Girls)

Greene County Tech 69, Batesville 47 (Boys)

Greene County Tech 58, Batesville 49 (Girls)

Manila 92, Gosnell 42 (Boys)

Osceola 89, Piggott 50 (Boys)

Harrisburg 63, Cross County 21 (Girls)

Tuckerman 68, Salem 48 (Boys)

Salem 50, Tuckerman 46 (Girls)

Melbourne 62, Walnut Ridge 46 (Boys)

Corning 55, Rivercrest 47 (Girls)

Mammoth Spring 67, Maynard 15 (Girls)

Thayer 49, Eminence 38 (Boys - Matt Pitts records 400th career win)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2007 Freightliner driven by 71-year-old James A. Pruett of Kennett was northbound when he...
17-year-old flown to hospital following semi-truck crash
A new year comes with new taxes to file, and there will be some changes that can impact you at...
Tax changes coming for Arkansans
Police arrested two people and are searching for a third suspected of stealing a car and...
Stolen car chase ends in Jonesboro
A three-vehicle crash happened around 5:55 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 at the intersection of...
3 vehicle crash causes traffic backup for busy intersection
Jonesboro police and firefighters are responding to two separate lunchtime crashes.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews responding to 2 crashes

Latest News

Region 8 HS athletes sign to play college sports (2022-2023)
Semifinal matchups set in 2023 Kell Classic
Former Tiger, Wynne Yellowjacket will get inducted in College Football Hall of Fame
Wynne, Memphis alum DeAngelo Williams to get inducted in College Football Hall of Fame
Pittsburgh Steelers' DeAngelo Williams (34) warms up before a preseason NFL football game...
Wynne, Memphis great DeAngelo Williams to be inducted in College Football Hall of Fame